Sometimes we use very rare expressions that, however, everyone understands why they are generally used. Some of the ones that attract my attention are those that associate the verb die with the noun laugh, two apparently incompatible ideas.

One understands that … dying of laughter is ‘laughing a lot and eager’, a synonymous hyperbole of laughing or muddy; time is also said to leave the box, referring to the rib cage, the chest cavity. It is as if the spasms of laughter broke our chest, make the cartilage detach us or take away an imaginary cortex. It is a creative exaggeration, a humorous metaphor.

It is also understood quite well, as hyperbole, being dead laughing, which is’violate or strive to not laugh being very tempted to do it. ‘

But there is another phrase that is used a lot and that leaves me stunned: to die of laughter It can mean, if you say a person, ‘remain inactive‘; And, if it is said of one thing, ‘being abandoned, forgotten and unresolved’, in a somewhat surprising personification.

“We had stayed, I didn’t come to the appointment, and there I was, dead laughing, waiting for her more than an hour in the rain.” The use is ironic, of course, because Damn the grace that has made us such a disarmed situation and unpleasant.

“Today I have put on this dress, which had been dead in the closet for years.” Why did that forgotten and abandoned dress laughed, and why does it stop laughing just when we decided to use it again, give it a utility? Perhaps, when we do not look, inside the cabinets and closed drawers, The garments we do not use are countedjokes to each other to entertain and die of laughter.

“I struggled to write a good report and then stayed dead in the drawer of the boss’s table.” Well, go a grace. What does that report laugh, if it is useless?

We will never know who was the first speaker who used that delicious contradiction, an authentic Nose. But maybe because I used an irony so surreal, so irrational and absurd, The speech triumphed and widespread. And now we naturally say that disconcerting expression, which is not dead of laughter, but alive and active in our language.