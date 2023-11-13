Dead | NY Times: Donald Trump’s sister is dead

86-year-old Barry was found dead in his home in New York on Monday morning local time.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump’s sister, a former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry has died at the age of 86. Tells about it The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, Barry was found dead in his home in New York’s Manhattan early Monday morning local time.

Barry worked as a judge in his career. President Ronald Reagan appointed Barry to the District Court of New Jersey in 1983.

He later became a federal appeals court judge. He retired in 2019.