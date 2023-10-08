Dead | Norwegian ski jumping great Dölplads has died – the first hill week winner in history

Hill jumping history made more than seven decades ago by a Norwegian Asgeir Dölplads has died, Norwegian news agency NTB reported on Sunday. Dölplads, who took the first race victory ever in the legendary Central European Hill Week, was 91 years old when he died.

The New Year’s hill carnival that jumps in Germany and Austria was contested for the first time in 1953.

The tour started in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on New Year’s Day 1953, and Dölplads took the jumping competition in the middle of fog and snow with his jumps of 78.5 and 81 meters before Austria Sepp Bradley and Germany Toni Brutscheria. The victory was particularly impressive when you consider that the 20-year-old Dölplads had fallen badly during the previous day’s training.

In the overall competition of the first hill week, he was finally third when Bradli won.