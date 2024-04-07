Sunday, April 7, 2024
Dead | Norwegian rapper Dutty Dior, 27, has died

April 7, 2024
in World Europe
Dead | Norwegian rapper Dutty Dior, 27, has died

The popular Norwegian artist died on Saturday.

Norwegian rapper Dutty Dior, 27, has died on Saturday, reports a Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang. His cause of death has not been made public.

The matter is confirmed by the CEO of the artist's record company Warner Music Norway Leif O. Ribe.

“We can confirm that Kristoffer Castin Åman (Dutty Dior) is dead. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Ribe writes in a text message to the newspaper.

Dutty Dior was one of Norway's most popular rappers. He did Hello-titled song together with another Norwegian rapper, Isah. Dutty Dior's breakthrough song was released in 2019.

The song has been played more than 33 million times on the music service Spotify. Hallo is one of the biggest Norwegian and Norwegian-language hits of recent times, says Verdens Gang.

