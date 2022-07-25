Dead | Northern Ireland’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate David Trimble has died

David Trimble was 77 years old when he died.

Northern Irish Nobel Peace Prize laureate and politician David Trimble is dead, says news agency AFP. Trimble was 77 years old when he died.

Trimble received the Nobel Peace Prize together with the politician John Hume with in 1998 in recognition of his work for peace in Northern Ireland. He became the first minister of the regional government of Northern Ireland in 1998 and held the position until 2002.

Trimble led the pro-British Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) from 1995 to 2005. In 2006, Trimble was appointed to the Upper House of the British Parliament as a leader, received the title of baron and joined the Conservative Party.