Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Dead | Norman Lear, the creator of the Family Is Worst television series, has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 6, 2023
in World Europe
Dead | Norman Lear, the creator of the Family Is Worst television series, has died

Lear is especially known for the TV series Perhe on pahin.

In ten an American screenwriter and producer involved in television series Norman Lear has died at the age of 101, says a US newspaper The New York Times.

Lear is best known for being made in the 1970s Family is the worst – about the creation of the TV series. According to the NY Times, he was the first to combine situational comedy and topicality: Sarja handled racism, sexual minorities, abortion, impotence and other taboo topics.

“He proved that it is possible to be relevant and funny at the same time and attract millions of viewers,” the magazine writes.

Lear was at the top of television throughout the 1970s and up to the beginning of the 1980s. Other well-known series created by him include, among others, the one about a black American family making a class jump The Jeffersons and about an outspoken feminist Maude.

Lear commented on the American television culture of the 1960s in a 2012 interview with the NY Times.

“In those years, the biggest problems any family faced on television were ‘mom crashed the car, how to make sure dad doesn’t find out’ and ‘the boss comes to dinner and the roast is ruined’. That message that we didn’t have any problems,” Lear described.

