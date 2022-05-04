Nonna Pina, the cook of the Zecchino d’Oro tagliatelle has died

Grandma Pinawhich with its tagliatelle has become famous, has gone out a 86 years old. The real name of the woman, born and raised in Baricella di Bologna, is Giuseppina Villani. Its success was enshrined in the song “Nonna Pina’s tagliatelle”brought to the Zecchino d’Oro in 2003 and sung by the little girl Ottavia Dorrucci.

The song, lyrics and music, was composed by Gian Marco Gualandi, the son-in-law of Mrs. Villani. The success was consecrated not only by the victory of the 46th edition of the Zecchino d’Oro, but also thanks to Antonella Clerici, who chose the piece as an interlude of the “Chef’s Test”.

