Dead | NHL legend Bobby Hull has died

A hockey legend Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84. The issue is reported, among other things, on the Twitter account of the NHL alumni association.

The Canadian Hull played most of his top career, which began in 1957 and lasted until 1980, in the ranks of the Chicago Blackhawks. Hull reaped success both in the NHL and in the league’s rival at the time, the WHA.

He was voted the NHL’s most valuable player twice, and he won the league’s goal exchange seven times and point exchange three times. In his NHL career, Hull played 1,063 regular season games with power points of 610+560=1,170.

In 1961, Hull played a key role when the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup. In the WHA, he won two championships with the Winnipeg Jets.

Hull is considered one of the best players in NHL history.

Son of Bobby Hull Brett Hull also played a great career in the NHL. Unlike his father, Brett Hull, who represented the United States, is still the most effective American NHL player of all time.

From Finns Hull’s teammates were Brother Pekka Ketola, Heikki Riihiranta and Markus Mattssonwho played alongside Hull in Winnipeg in the 1970s.

Hull’s number nine has been suspended by both the original Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks.

