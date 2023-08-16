Dead | NHL legend Bob Baun has died – he went down in Stanley Cup history with a memorable goal

Bob Baun won four championships in the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL.

Ice hockey A defenseman who won four championships in the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL Bob Baun is dead, told league. Baun, who died on Tuesday, was 86 years old.

Baun, who played a total of 964 regular season games in the NHL between 1956 and 1973 in Toronto, Oakland and Detroit, is especially remembered for the 1964 Stanley Cup finals and the 6th game of the series. Baun scored a goal in Toronto’s 4–3 win against Detroit despite playing with a broken ankle. Toronto then won the championship by winning Game 7 of the series.

“His perseverance and that iconic goal remained forever in life. Bob was a hard-nosed player and so proud to represent the club. We will miss him and our thoughts are with Bob’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan said.

Baun was injured in that memorable final game in the third period while blocking an opponent’s shot. He was carried off the ice, but the man returned to the rink with his ankle heavily taped and chilled. And finally scored the winning goal.

“I don’t [ensin] figured out what’s wrong. Then I went to the start [Detroit-legenda] Gordie Howe against, and poks, the ankle failed. I couldn’t step, nothing. The leg was like cream cheese. It was the strangest thing that ever happened to me,” Baun recalled in the book Toronto Maple Leafs: Diary of a Dynasty, 1957–1967, which deals with the great times of the Maple Leafs.

Bau also played the tiebreaker that brought the championship. Of course.

“I kept my ankle in an ice bucket for two days right after the sixth game. I didn’t take it out of the bucket and guess what, it was more painful than the leg pain itself. But of course you can’t imagine that I would have missed something like that,” Baun stated.

Baun won his other Stanley Cup championships with Toronto in 1962, 1963, and 1967. He scored 37 goals and 187 assists in his regular season career, and in 96 playoff games, the performances were 3+12.