The statements of the grandfather of the dead baby, who had burns on her body: here’s what he said

We will have to wait for the result of the autopsy to clarify the exact cause that led to Aurora’s death baby girl a month and a half old found lifeless in her cot. The grandfather interviewed by one of the journalists of Afternoon 5decided to tell what really happened.

The man lives in the same building where the young family lives, father of 26 and mother of 19. In addition to the little one, they also have others 2 childrenwho during the investigations were entrusted to a foster home.

It was the morning of September 2. The parents hadn’t noticed anything strange during the night. However, when they woke up in their home in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, they realized that the little girl he was no longer breathing.

They asked for the prompt intervention of doctors, who tried to revive her. In the end they had no choice but to declare his death. However, from an initial check on the body, they found burns and bruises.

They immediately thought of a new case of mistreatment. For this reason they asked for the timely intervention of the police, who initiated all the operations investigations of the case. The prosecutor on duty has ordered the autopsy on the body and the mayor, for the day of the funeral, decided to ask for citizen mourning.

The statements of the grandfather of the newborn found lifeless

The little girl’s grandfather, interviewed by one of the correspondents of Afternoon 5has explained how things really went. The man in front of the cameras declared:

My son inadvertently hit the tap lever, which unfortunately released a spray of hot water. It wasn’t hot, a domestic water heater barely reaches 70 degrees.