Dead | “Neurosurgeon to the core” – This is how colleagues remember Juha Hernesnieme

Only a few names are listed in the coffee table discussions of neurosurgeons around the world, says Martin Lehecka, who studied at Hernesniemi. “Juha was one of them.”

“Juha was determined, enthusiastic and hard-working”, recalls the professor of neurosurgery at the University of Turku and the head physician in charge of Tyks, leader of the results group Jaakko Rinnea close colleague of Hernesniemi from Kuopio since the 80s.

Neurosurgeon Juha Hernesniemi died at the age of 75, WSOY, the publisher of Hernesniemi’s biography, confirmed on Monday. He is known as one of the world’s best surgeons in his field. During his career, he worked at least in Kuopio and Helsinki, as well as around the world in the United States, Peru, Indonesia, Nepal and China.

Colleagues remember him as a dedicated person who accomplished a lot.

“A neurosurgeon in spirit and blood”, describes the professor of neurosurgery at the University of Helsinki and line manager of neurosurgery at Hus Mika Niemeläfor whom Hernesniemi was a close colleague and mentor for years.

Hernesniemi worked for a long time as professor of neurosurgery at the University of Helsinki and chief neurosurgery physician at Töölö Hospital in Helsinki. He moved to Helsinki as a senior physician in 1997, and that was preceded by years in Kuopio. He specialized and did his doctorate in Helsinki in the 70s. He graduated as a medical doctor in Switzerland, from the University of Zurich in 1973.

He had time to write hundreds of research articles during his career and act as a visiting professor at dozens of universities.

Hernesniemi was born in Kannus in 1947.

Hernesniemi was a nice companion, and the free time he had, he spent with his family, Jaakko Rinne recalls.

According to Mika Niemelä, Hernesniemi was uncompromising and demanded a lot from himself and others in a positive way.

“He was a straightforward person in a positive sense and an example for others,” says Niemelä.

From Hernesniemi efficiency emerges when speaking. He knew how to cut very neatly and got it done quickly.

Colleagues say that Hernesniemi prepared for the surgeries very carefully in advance and thought about the steps in detail. He was technically skilled and precise. His style was “minimalist” in surgeon parlance, like Hus’s head physician, a neurosurgeon Martin Lehecka describes. The cutting style was characterized by simplicity.

Iron craftsmanship and precise craftsmanship are the roots of Kuopio’s years.

“He got his driver’s license in Helsinki and learned to drive in Kuopio,” explains Kuopio’s colleague, professor Rinne.

Back in the day, there were only three brain surgeons in Kuopio, so there were a lot of patients to be treated per doctor. According to Rinnee, Hernesniemi developed into a peak with plenty of repetitions and dedicated familiarization. Throughout his career, he sought to learn abroad.

Hernesniemi bravura was a cerebrovascular surgeon, but he also performed many other operations, such as tumor removals and back surgeries.

Hernesniemi’s life’s work was focused on helping patients and developing treatment, says Rinne.

Hernesniemi also emphasized in international contexts that cutting was not about one person but about the seamless cooperation of many professionals, says Martin Lehecka.

Colleagues appreciate that Hernesniemi was a supportive person who helped in a tight spot.

“If Juhan called for help in the middle of an operation, he never failed to answer the call for help, but always came to the scene and tried his best to help the person in need without any fuss,” Lehecka recalls.

“He also pushed young colleagues into international circles from the beginning.”

About neurosurgery Hernesniemi got excited while studying in Zurich, where there were top names in neurosurgery.

Hernesniemi was from Ruovede. According to Rinne, the young Hernesniemi applied to the field, for example, inspired by a local doctor.

Hernesniemi was a surgeon whose work was followed around the world.

When he had to retire by law in Finland at the age of 68, he continued to perform surgeries in China, among other places.

He performed his last operations during the corona pandemic. He moved to Finland before his death.

Colleagues say that Hernesniemi had certain routines with which he got into a “flow state” in the operating room. The morning routine was gymnastics, which, according to colleagues, also included handstands.

“I cut as long as I can stand on my hands for two minutes,” said Hernesniemi, who competed in gymnastics when she was young In an interview with HS in 2017.

Hernesniemi made an exceptionally fine professional career, from which the entire Finnish neurosurgery will draw for years to come, thinks Lehecka.

He had an inner fire for what he did.

“In that moment, when he sat for five more minutes in the operating room after a successful operation and told about the operation to those who followed it, then he was especially satisfied and enthusiastic,” Professor Mika Niemelä recalls.

