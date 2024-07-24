Dead | Narrator legend Tapio Suominen has died

Dead|Tapio Suominen was 60 years old when he died.

For a long time made a career as a sports commentator Tapio Suominen dead. Tells about it Over, who has received confirmation from Suominen’s close circle. According to Yle, Suominen died in an accident on Wednesday in Parola.

Suominen was 60 years old when he died.

Suominen worked at Yle as a sports commentator from 1988 until 2018, when Yle fired Suominen. After that, Suominen explained, among other things, the Korisliiga matches on the Nelonen Ruutu service. Suominen continued his narration work even after he retired from work.

Suominen suffered from bipolar disorder, which he spoke openly about in public.