Dead | Musicians remember master pianist Menahim Pressler, who died at the age of 99: “He never compromised on expression”

Born in Germany, Pressler had to flee the Nazis in 1939 and had a long career as a chamber musician, soloist and teacher.

Several the world’s top musicians have remembered the pianist who died last weekend Menahem Pressler with words of praise. Pressler died on 6 May 2023 in London. He was born on December 16, 1923 in Magdeburg, Germany and was 99 years old when he died.

For example, a cellist Steven Isserlis write instant messaging service on Twitter that Pressler was “a very expressive musician whose every phrase spoke colorfully. […] And what a person! He exuded energy and joy of life, musically and humanly, well into his 90s.”

A violinist Daniel Hope in turn referred in his tweet King of Britain to Charles III, whose coronation day Pressler died: “Today the world got a king. But today we also lost a king.”

Pianist Maria João Pires write Pressler’s memory will live on as a most excellent musician and a great teacher. “He never compromised on expression or phrasing. I always remember the clear advice he gave in chamber music lessons.”

Pianist Barry Douglas remembers on his first encounter with Pressler: “I got to witness his amazing art and mastery when I was still a student. He played in the Vienna Musikverein and his rare sense of musical proportions was breathtaking.”

“ Menahem Pressler and his family had to flee Nazi Germany in 1939.

Musicians refer in their writings to Pressler’s versatile career and life story. Born in Germany, Pressler and his family had to flee Nazi Germany in 1939. His career as a pianist began in 1946, when he participated Debussy-piano competition in San Francisco.

“I met a French pianist who asked if I had played Debussy at all,” Pressler recalled in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in 2008.

“I just felt Arabesques and Clair de Lune – song. The pianist said I couldn’t take part in the competition. Then he invited me to come to him and taught me to play Debussy’s preludes.”

Pressler won the competition, and the very next year played for the first time at Carnegie Hall as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

In 1955 he founded the Beaux Arts Piano Trio together with a violinist by Daniel Guilet and a cellist By Bernard Greenhouse with. The band played their first concert at the Berkshire Music Festival, i.e. the current Tanglewood Music Festival in Massachusetts. Pressler was the band’s only permanent member, and he played with the band as recently as 2008, when it played its farewell concert at Tanglewood. At that time Pressler and cellist by Antonio Meneses played the violin alongside Daniel Hope.

Pressler also worked as a piano soloist and during his career performed around the world both as a soloist in orchestras and in solo recitals. Beginning in 1955, he taught at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington.

Pressler also performs concerts in Finland. In 2008, he gave a recital in the concert hall of the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, his program included key works of classical-romantic piano literature Beethoven’s A flat major sonata and Schubert’s B major sonata and Debussy’s impressionist Stamps.

“Tradition does not weigh down Pressler’s playing, which is translucently nuanced, sparklingly clear and sings lightly. It exudes humane warmth,” wrote a HS critic at the time Hannu-Ilari Lampila.

Pressler also visited Finland in 2011, when he received the lifetime achievement award at the International Classical Music Award gala in Tampere, and called at the time Mozart As soloist of the Tampere Philharmonic.

Read more: Pressler enjoys every day

Read more: A humane pianist understands simplicity