Dead | Musician Timo Löyvä has died

Löyvä was known for the bands Movetron and Kolmas nain.

Musician Timo Löyvä has died at the age of 59, the Movetron band says on their social media channels. Be the first to report on it Evening newspaper.

Löyvä, born in 1964, died on February 21, Iltalehti reports based on information confirmed by the Digital and Population Information Agency.

On the website of the Kommas nain band, it is said that she died of a rapidly progressing illness. Löyvä was the band's guitarist between 1982 and 1989 and again since 2009.

He was also a founding member of the eurodance band Movetron. In Movetron he played synthesizer.

Movetron in 1996: Jukka Tantari (left), Päivi Lepistö and Timo Löyvä.

In Alavadu grew up Löyvä studied during his life in the United States, Ylen Timo Löyvä – From the third woman's guitarist to a Eurodance star – is told in the document.

Television production company Founder of Broadcasters Juha Tynkkynen tells message service in X During his career, Löyvan worked as Broadcasters' court composer. In addition to that, he made, among other things, the signature music of Kokkisoda and Uutisvuoto from the 90s until 2009, Tynkkynen says.

In addition, Löyvä composed Waterfall– program's signature music in 2014, Iltalehti writes.

“Timo was (unintelligible to speak in the imperfect) social glue”, guitarist of the band Kolmas nain Sakari Pesola describes the band's website.

“If there was a hint of a tense atmosphere, he knew how to take the matter 'tonne', somewhere else. A sharp, surprising, cutting move from our momentarily stuffy inner circle to the outside freshened up the atmosphere.”

