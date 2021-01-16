No Result
Dead Musician Pave Maijanen is dead

January 16, 2021
in World
Maijanen suffered from incurable ALS.

Musician Pekka “Pave” Maijanen is dead. He was 70 years old at the time of his death. The matter is confirmed to STT by Maijanen’s cousin Masa Maijanen.

Maijanen was born on September 3, 1950 in Lappeenranta.

During her career, Maijanen worked as a multi-talented player in Finnish pop music: singer, songwriter, bassist, drummer, keyboardist. In addition, he has played and acted in numerous domestic bands.

Pave Maijanen is remembered for her own songs, among other things would you go, Thirst and Hunger of life.

Maijanen suffered from incurable ALS, which gradually atrophies the musculature until disability. He was diagnosed with the disease in the spring of 2019.

He was the first to talk about it Evening paper.

The news is updated.

.

