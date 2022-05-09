Dead Musician Nick Cave has already lost his second son, 31-year-old Jethro Lazenby is dead

Lazenby only met his father until he was 7-8 years old.

Australian-born rock musician Nick Caven son Jethro Lazenby has died at the age of 31 years. Cave issued a briefing on Monday, May 9th.

“With great sorrow, I have to confirm that my son Jethro is dead. We want privacy for our family, ”says the musician BBC’s by.

Cave already lost his second child. His 15-year-old son Arthur Cave died in 2015 after falling off a cliff.

Lazenbyn the cause of death has not been told to the public.

He was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1991 and, in his own words, only met his father when he was 7-8, the BBC reports.

Cave commented British newspaper The Guardian in an interview in 2008: “I forever regret not having much contact with Jethro in his early years. Now we have a good relationship. ”

Before his death, Lazenby worked as an actress and model.