Dead | Musician Jussi Raittinen has died

Jussi Raittinen was a pioneer of Finnish rock music.

Musician Jussi Raittinen is dead. Raittinen was 80 years old when he died.

The matter is confirmed to HS from Raittinen's family circle. Raittinen died on Tuesday.

Raittinen was born in Helsinki in 1943. He managed together with his brother Eero Raittinen the band he founded with The Boys since 1964. The Boys' debut album Number 1 (1965) was the first LP made by a Finnish rock band.

Raittinen was a pioneer of Finnish rock music. Some rock recordings had been made in Finland even before Raittinen made his first album, Banjo Boy – single, in 1960.

He became a full-time musician in 1966, and his recorded output is about 600 songs.

Sober did his job almost to the end. In autumn 2023, however, he complained in Helsingin Sanomat's 80th anniversary interview that his singing has become a bit low-key.

Although Raittinen had to move with the support of a rollator in the last few days, he performed last fall at the anniversary concerts, where not only his 80 years of life, but also the 60 years of the band The Boys were celebrated.

Raittinen was involved in all the formations of The Boys.

Raittinen's health deteriorated in recent years, first due to the disease caused by the corona virus in 2020 and then due to a heart attack.

In addition to his career as an artist, Raittinen was also active in music industry organization activities and in positions of trust. He was awarded with several awards, and he was awarded a state artist's pension in 2014.