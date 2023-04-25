Dead | Musician and human rights activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96

Harry Belafonte, who died at the age of 96, was known as a singer, actor and human rights activist.

Musician Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96, says, among other things The New York Times.

Belafonte died at his home in Manhattan, USA, on Tuesday. He was born on March 1, 1927 in Harlem, New York.

Belafonte, full name Harold George Belafonte junior, was known as a singer, actor and human rights activist.

In the field of music, he was known as a veteran of the calypso style. Calypso is a musical style based on the folk music of Trinidad and Tobago. Calypso rose to world fame in 1957 with Belafonte’s Calypso album, although some of the album’s songs did not represent the style. The album’s and Belafonte’s most famous song, Banana Boat Songhowever, is calypso.

Belafonte also managed to act in more than ten films. It was his last role Spike Lee hit movie BlacKkKlansmanwhich also starred a Finn Jasper Pääkkönen. In the film, Belafonte played a human rights activist Jerome Turner.

Turner’s the role suited Belafonte perfectly, because Belafonte was also a human rights activist and a significant pioneer for, among other things, dark-skinned artists. He was involved in the fight against racism in the United States in the 1950s, along with a leading figure in the country’s civil rights movement Martin Luther King with.