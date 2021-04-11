Dead Musician Alpo “Aikka” Hakala has died of a serious illness

The grief news was reported on Teddy & The Tigers ’Facebook page. Hakala was 63 years old when he died.

Musician Alpo “Aikka” Hakala is dead. He slept away on a severe illness on Saturday, April 10, according to Teddy & The Tigers ’Facebook page. Hakala was 63 years old when he died.

Teddy and the Tigers peaked in 1978: left guitarist-singer Aikka Hakala aka Teddy Guitar, drummer Pauli Martikainen and bassist Ari-Pekka Niemi.­

Hakala became known in the late 1970s as the singer-guitarist of the rockabilly band Teddy & The Tigers. His artist name was Teddy Guitar. The band, one of the top names in the Finnish rockabilly boom, released four albums and a fifth called Tigers, before breaking up in 1980.

This after that, Hakala was involved with the band Lonestars, among others, and recorded albums with Buck Jones and the band Falcons. He later formed the rhythm and blues-style band Bad Sign and released a country-themed solo album in 1997. True Stories Mostly.

The last years of Hakala’s life were overshadowed by illness, as he had a serious illness in the spring of 2013 and was hospitalized. The cerebral infarction left Hakala with aphasia, which impaired both speech production and comprehension.

Aikka Hakala (apparently) interviewed by the editor of Eeva magazine in December 1978.­