Dead Music producer Phil Spector is dead

According to media reports, 81-year-old Spector died of a coronavirus in prison.

American music producer Phil Spector is dead, says the news agency AFP and the British broadcaster BBC.

Spector was 81 years old at the time of his death. According to media reports, he died of a coronavirus in prison where he served his sentence as an actor Lana Clarksonin murder.

Spector revolutionized pop music in the 1960s and is known as the creator of several 1960s hit songs. Spector worked with The Beatles, Leonard Cohen and Cher, among others.

He is known as the creator of the so-called “wall of sound” sound barrier, used for example by the bands of the 1960s The Ronettes and The Crystals.

