Dead | Music journalist Heli Nevakare has died

Music journalist Heli Nevakare is dead, says Yleisradio. He was 63 years old when he died.

In 1987–92, Nevakare worked at Yleisradio Rock stop– in the music program. He had started his career a couple of years earlier in local radio, first at Radio Jyväskylä and then at Radio City in Helsinki.

The first appearance on the television screen was in 1986 Kamoon – tongues crossed -rock show, and with that he got in Hit meter– program’s background editor.

To the hit meter included in the review presented by Nevakare was expanded in 1987 Rock stop– program, where Nevakaree’s personal performance style attracted wide attention.

“There weren’t any of us women as rock journalists in the 80s like the three of us: Liisa Akimof, Outie Popp and I. We are still often confused with each other,” Nevakare said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in 2015.

In the 1980s, Nevakare also performed as a singer under the stage name Helen West.

to the Rockstop program Nevakare interviewed rock stars of the era both in Finland and abroad. Among foreign stars, members of the bands Kiss, Queen and Rolling Stones were able to be interviewed in Nevakare.

“Foreign stars weren’t surprised at all. On the other hand, Finns were often difficult to interview. They went to plaster on the telly. Then we wondered why there were only one-answer interviews about domestic bands. Yes, I asked, but nothing more came out,” Nevakare said in an interview with HS in 2015.

He worked at Yleisradio until the beginning of the 2000s, Rockstop later also in other programs on the TV2 channel. He was fired in 2001 after collective bargaining negotiations. In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi in 2015, he said that after being fired, he got sick with an eating disorder and that he was sick otherwise.

Read more: Heli Nevakare welcomes you to the program where rock is stop

Read more: Personal Rockstop was the creation of Heli Nevakare