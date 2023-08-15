Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Dead | Music influencer Clarence Avant, 92, has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | Music influencer Clarence Avant, 92, has died

Avant was nicknamed “the godfather of black music”, as he was behind countless American musicians.

American music influencer and producer Clarence Avant has died, reported, among other things The Guardian and BBC.

92-year-old Avant passed away on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by the family.

Avant was nicknamed “the godfather of black music”, as he was behind countless American musicians.

He started his career in the 1950s, when he managed, among other things Little Willie John, Sarah Vaughan, Kim Weston and Tom Wilson.

Avant later shared his advice like this For Whitney Houston, For Pharrell Williams, For Snoop Dogg than For Quincy Jones too. He also acted Michael Jackson’s as the promoter of the first world tour in the late 1980s.

Netflix released a documentary about Avanti’s career The Black Godfather in 2019.

Avant lost his wife by Jacqueline Avant in December 2021, when he was shot by an intruder in the couple’s shared home in Beverly Hills.

