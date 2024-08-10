Dead | MTV’s longtime journalist Timo Laukkio has died

Dead|Laukkio became famous especially as the host of MTV’s Huomenta Suomi program.

MTV’s long-term employee and media influencer Timo Laukkio has died at the age of 76. Laukkio’s close circle has confirmed for MTV that he died on Saturday morning.

Laukkio worked at MTV, among other things, as editor-in-chief and producer of current affairs programs. He is especially known for his work as the host of Huomenta Suomi, which he was developing. Laukkio was also involved in starting Kymmene news.

According to MTV, he has covered several historical news events, such as the sinking of Estonia in 1994 and the tsunami in Southeast Asia in 2004.

Laukkio retired in 2013. He has spoken publicly about his illness with leukemia in 2005. He received a bone marrow transplant, but the cancer recurred a year after the transplant.