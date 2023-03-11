Dead | Mountain jumper Antonin Hajek, 36, has died

Anton Hajek mysteriously disappeared last fall.

Former hill jumper Antonin Hajek is dead. This was reported by the Czech Ski Federation.

Hajek was 36 years old when he died.

“Sad news. Former high jumper, Czech record holder and national team coach Antonin Hajek has passed away. Tribute to his memory and deepest condolences to his family and friends. Tondo, we miss you,” the federation’s tweet read.

The former top jumper had been missing since last October. He was then thought to have gone to Malaysia.

Haje too ex-spouse Veronika Hajkova told Blesk last November that she was no longer in contact with the man since spring 2022, when the couple broke up.

“We haven’t lived together since March, and we’ve only been in contact with the divorce papers. I only found out about his departure when he was reported missing. I heard that from one of his family members,” Hajekin told the Czech newspaper.

Hajek finished his top career in 2015. Among the highlights of his career was the eighth place in the lentomäki World Championships in 2010, when he jumped his country’s still valid record: 236 meters.

The Czech jumper represented his country in two Winter Olympics, two World Championships and four World Ski Jumping Championships. He finished seventh in the Suurmäki race of the 2010 Olympic Games.

There were 111 World Cup competitions. The Czech Republic’s best competition ranking was fourth.

After his active career, Hajek worked as a national team coach.