Dead | Mountain counselor Jaakko Ihamuotila has died

Ihamuotila is known, for example, as the former CEO of the machinery company Valmet and as the former CEO of the oil refining company Neste.

Mountain counselor Jaakko Ihamuotila is dead. The matter will be confirmed to STT from Ihamuotila’s close circle.

Ihamuotila died peacefully on Friday and lived at home with her husband until her death, STT is told. Ihamuotila was 83 years old.

Ihamuotila spent most of his working career in management positions in domestic state-owned companies. He was the CEO of the machine company Valmet in 1973–1980 and the CEO of the oil refining company Neste from 1980–1998.

Jaakko Ihamuotila’s brother Risto Ihamuotila has served as rector and chancellor of the University of Helsinki. Jaakko Ihamuotila’s nephew Mika Ihamuotila known for example as the former CEO of Marimekko and Sampo Bank.

Ihamuotila told HS about her career and life In the 80th anniversary interview in 2019.

