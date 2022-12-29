Dead | “More than the world’s greatest athlete of all time” – This is how Pelé was remembered around the world

The death of soccer legend Pelé sparked countless reactions around the world.

29.12. 22:08

Pelé the death quickly sparked countless reactions around the world.

“Pelé was much more than the world’s greatest athlete of all time.”

That’s what the Brazilian Football Association said shortly after Pelé’s death on Thursday evening.

According to the association, Pelé was the ultimate representative of Brazilian football success, who was never afraid of difficult situations.

“Pelé showed us that there is always a new path,” the association said in a statement, referring to the background of Pelé, who rose from modest circumstances.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was one of those who remembered Pelé on Thursday. He published a photo together with Brass from years ago on Instagram.

“Merely saying goodbye to the eternal king Pelé is not enough to express the pain that the entire footballing world is now experiencing,” Ronaldo wrote.

Pelé’s compatriot Neymar uploaded a photo to his Instagram account with Pelé wearing a crown.

“He turned football into art and entertainment. He is gone, but his magic remains. Pelé is eternal,” Neymar wrote.

Lionel Messi posted a joint photo with the legend on Instagram and wrote a succinct message: “Rest in peace.”

“The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten,” said the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who is one of the best players in the world at the moment.

Former England national team player Gary Lineker characterized Pelé as “the godliest of football players and the happiest of men”.

“He played a game that only a select few have come close to. He left us, but as far as football is concerned he will always be immortal,” said Lineker.