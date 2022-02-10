Luc Montagnier, who died at the age of 89, emeritus director of the Center national de la recherche scientifique and of the Viral Oncology Unit of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, he was a pioneer in the research of the virus responsible for AIDS, together with Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Jean-Claude Chermann, studies that earned him the Nobel Prize for Medicine. A discovery, however, accompanied by strong controversies with the American scientist Robert Gallo, which sparked a heated international dispute over which of the two could boast the authorship of the research. Then, at the time of the Nobel in 2008, there were also ‘internal’ rivalries with colleagues from his own institute who participated in the discovery awarded with the Nobel.

Over the years, however, Montagnier’s positions have become increasingly controversial with respect to science and official medicine: from those on the relationship between vaccines and autism, to those on AIDS itself, to those on the so-called ‘memory of water’, the basic principle of homeopathy, until the recent past on Covid-19an infection with respect to which he has always supported, with regard to the origin and spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the hypothesis of an ad hoc plot.

In 2009, in fact, Montagnier did not hesitate to affirm in an American documentary that denied the viral origin of AIDS, that “a good immune system” is able to fight against HIV.. Nonetheless, his name was the first article published in the journal ‘Science’ in May 1983, which described for the first time a human retrovirus found in all AIDS patients. In 2010, at about 80 years old, Montagnier, moved to Shanghai, in an interview with the same magazine he reported that he was engaged in studies on the “electromagnetic waves produced by the DNA in contact with water”. Works considered by many to be “crazy”which ended up discrediting the virologist in the eyes of the scientific community.