British media reported the billionaire’s death on Friday evening. Al-Fayed is remembered, among other things, as the owner of the Harrods department store.

An Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has died at the age of 94, reported among other things Daily Mail, Guardian and Sky News on their website.

Al-Fayed, who moved to Britain in the 1960s, became famous in his time as the owner of the Harrods department store and the football club Fulham.

In the late 1970s, Al-Fayed bought the Ritz Hotel in Paris together with his brother Lowest with.

According to the Daily Mail, Al-Fayed died on August 31 – exactly 26 years after his Dodi-his son was a dead princess Diana’s with in a car accident in Paris.

Al-Fayed married a Finn in 1985 Heini Wathénin with. They have four children together: Jasmine, Kareem, Camilla and Omar.