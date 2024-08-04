Four people have been killed and 23 are still missing after a flash flood and mudslide hit Kangding City in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The flood caused a bridge linking two tunnels to collapse and destroyed homes in the village of Redi, Xinhua news agency reported today, noting that 16 people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The local rescue center in the province said that the collapse of the bridge linking two tunnels led to the fall of four vehicles, as one person was rescued and taken to the hospital, while 10 others were missing.

A local official said villagers had been told to evacuate their homes before the mudslide occurred as a result of heavy rains, with more than 900 people evacuated from the area.