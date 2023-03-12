Two more bodies were found on a beach in southern Italy two weeks after a boating accident involving migrants. One of the two dead was a child. As a result, the death toll has risen to 78, 32 of whom were minors.

The drama made a big impression in Italy and the rest of Europe. The dozens of migrants died after their rickety boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea. About eighty people could be rescued, but it was not entirely clear how many people were on board. It is therefore not excluded that there are more deaths.

Italian police have arrested three people smugglers who are believed to have been responsible for the migrants’ crossing. Rome wants to crack down on smugglers and hopes to prevent more accidents at sea in this way.

Old wooden boat broke through rough seas

According to the police, the smugglers have Pakistani and Turkish nationalities. According to Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Lippolis, who heads the financial police in the Calabria region, the smugglers are continuing their journey from Turkey to Italy despite the bad weather. The three have been identified by survivors as the culprits of the tragedy. One of them is a minor, and a fourth perpetrator is still being sought who either fled or died in the shipwreck. The smugglers are said to have asked the migrants 8,000 euros per person for the dangerous crossing. See also Gilmar will be rapporteur of the request of States against single ICMS

The migrants left the western Turkish city of Izmir three or four days earlier. The people on board were mainly from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and Syria. The old wooden boat broke through the rough sea and sank. According to local media, the boat was not resistant to the high waves. The wreckage and the dead washed ashore at Steccato di Cutro in the Calabria region.

The death toll has risen to 78, 32 of whom were minors. ©AFP

