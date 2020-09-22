Dead Michael Lonsdale, who played the Bond villain in the film The Rocket, is dead

Lonsdale was a Truffaut credit actor whose general public remembers the role of Huro Drax, the head of the Kuuraket.

Valued French-British actor Michael (Michel) Lonsdale has died at the age of 89, according to news agency AFP and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

His most famous role was in the main character Hugo Drax in James Bond Moon rocket.

He also appeared in movies such as Jackal, The name of the rose, Fireplaces, Ronin, Munich and Des hommes et des dieux (About Gods and people).

The son of a British father and a French mother was given a name at baptism Alfred de Turris in 1931. Complete bilingualism made him usable in both French and British theater and film productions.

In the theater he shone in experiments Ionescon and Beckettin in plays. On the big screen, he made his breakthrough Orson Wellesin In a lawsuit and François Truffaut’n in classics Stolen kisses and The bride dressed in black. He also performed Luis Buñuelin in avant-garde cinematography. The roles weren’t always the biggest, but the nuanced acting made them memorable.

Great Bond role he considered it a nice variation after the less-selling art films.

“Already my theater school teacher said I sometimes have to play something very nasty,” he recalled, according to the BBC.

As Hugo Drax, he fulfilled his teacher’s wish.

“Drax is like Hitler. He wanted to destroy everything. ”