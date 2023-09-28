Dead | Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, has died

Gambon was 82 years old when he died.

Other along with Harry Potter British-Irish actor known for the films sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82, news agencies say.

According to AFP, Gamboni’s death was announced by his family on Thursday. British newspaper The Guardian tells Gamboni died in hospital after contracting pneumonia.

Gambon played Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter in the film based on the book series.

According to the film database IMDB, he acted in more than 170 films and TV series between 1965 and 2019.

Gambon won Emmy Awards for Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries in 2002 and 2010. He was also honored with four Bafta Awards during his career.

