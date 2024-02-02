Saturday, February 3, 2024
Dead | MC5 founding guitarist Wayne Kramer has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Founded in Detroit in 1963, MC5 served as a role model for The Clash and many other bands.

American Guitarist and founding member of the band MC5 Wayne Kramer is dead. The band and Kramer are told about it On Instagram pages. Kramer was 75 years old when he died.

Kramer died Friday at a hospital in Los Angeles. Told about it news agency AP according to his close friend, according to whom the guitarist's cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Founded in Detroit in 1963, MC5 served as a role model for The Clash and many other bands. The band's politically charged lyrics and straightforward rock music had a strong influence on the aesthetics of the punk movement that arose later.


admin_l6ma5gus

