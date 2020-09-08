Lifeless Grasp lyricist Vexi Salmi is useless

Report producer and a percussionist Veikko “Vexi” Salmi has died on Tuesday morning, September 8, at Terhokod in Helsinki on the age of 77. He died of a quickly progressing severe sickness.

Salmi was one among Finland’s most profitable and well-liked lyricists, whose pen produced Finnish texts for an estimated 5 to eight thousand songs. Effectively over 3,000 of them have been recorded, and plenty of have develop into the classics of the Finnish folks.

Salmi was additionally a ready-made affect in Finnish tradition and a passionate visible arts fanatic.

Vexi Salmi was born on September 21, 1942 in Hämeenlinna to the household of a manufacturing facility employee and carpenter.

Salmi Hämeenlinna’s childhood good friend Antti Hammarberg grew to become a serious companion. The buddies developed the characters of Irwin Goodman and Emil Retee and so they started to make a protest stroke impressed by the protest songs. The shocking success took the gross sales and promoting college decorator line as a younger lyricist and supervisor.

Through the years, Salmi had quite a few different pseudonyms as lyricists.

Salmi started doing lyrics for a day job at Musiikki-Fazer within the Sixties. From the corporate’s manufacturing supervisor, an skilled composer Hope from the Prime grew to become one notable information to gentle music for Salme.

After leaving Finnlevyt’s day jobs, Salmi based the report firm Levytuottajat, which printed, for instance, Vesa-Matti Loirin extremely acclaimed Eino Leino -sheeting. He was later began by his report firm Flamingo, which launched, amongst different issues Clear, Hectoria and Edu Kettusta.

Salmi later mentioned his corporations bought a complete of a 3rd of all home data within the late Eighties.

After the recession and bankruptcies of the Nineties, he continued as a contract author.

Essentially the most well-known lyrics of the Strait are, for instance The trump playing cards of life, To my coronary heart you make Christmas and I take a look at the blue sky. Goodman mentioned Solely life has woke up to a brand new rise because of a music program of the identical identify.

Of Salmi’s songs, which featured a number of Eurovision songs, three represented Finland within the singing competitors.

The songs he wrote received the singing competitors Autumn Tune 5 occasions. The victory got here, for instance, from Irwin Goodman Poing Poing poingilla (1971) and Kirkan with a track You wiped my grief from my eyes (1988).

Salmi was additionally recording half of the songs on Finland’s best-selling album of all time Jari Sillanpää in 1996.

He was awarded quite a few awards for his work as a promoter of percussion music and artwork, equivalent to Juha Vainion the Lyricist Award in 1993 and the Reino Helismaa Award in 1989.

Ilkka Koivula carried out Vexi Salme in a movie about singer Irwin Goodman A relaxed rose in 2001. Salmi operated Timo Koivusalon as a management narrator. The title of the movie got here from the return hit of Irwin Goodman from 1988 by Salmi.

The lifetime of the Strait has been made right into a musical play Wild years, which has been carried out in a number of theaters.

Vexi Salmi has written about twenty books, together with autobiographical literature, native historical past, and fiction novels. He wrote a biography in 2002 Kari Tapio – I’m Finnish in 2002, from which a brand new plant was printed in 2011.

An avid bench athlete wrote the historical past and phrases of the Hämeenlinna ball membership within the purpose track.

As a younger man, the lively Salmi additionally ran a music retailer and program workplace and served on the Hämeenlinna Metropolis Council as a consultant of the Liberal Folks’s Occasion. As a columnist and insurgent, he made social and cultural coverage feedback.

Strait collected artwork for many years. Exhibitions of the work, photographic works, drawings, graphics, artefacts and sculptures he has collected have been held in a number of museums.

Strait and his spouse Katri Wanner donated their assortment, which primarily comprises Finnish modern artwork, to the Hämeenlinna Artwork Museum in 2010, which included about 700 works.

Historical past fanatic Salmi additionally collected German expressionism, which was thought of “decaying artwork” through the Nazi period. A publication associated to the Kajaani Artwork Museum’s exhibition in 2018 Decaying artwork remained Salmi’s final written work.

Vexi Salmi was married 3 times. He had 4 kids in addition to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her kids Topi Salmi (b.1972) has continued in his father’s professions as a lyricist and report producer.

“Vex’s mentioned manufacturing is extremely in depth and various. I like how he was capable of put a variety of feelings into his lyrics, from rillumari to essentially touching songs, ”Salmi evaluates his father’s work for HS.

Correction 8.9. at 12.11: Vexi Salme had 4 kids, not three, because the article initially wrote.

Vexi Salmi in 1968. The caption says: “Mr. Emil Retee, aka Veikko Salmi, shall be launched because the lyricist of the week. all of Irwin Goodman’s success tales. ”­

Irwin Goodman and Vexi Salmi in 1970. Irwin received the Autumn Tune Competitors of the identical yr along with his track St. Pauli and Reeperbahn. The album of the identical identify bought a gold report.­

Vexi Salmi and Irwin Goodman’s gig poster within the Nineteen Seventies. Salmi lyrics all of Irwin’s songs with just a few exceptions. Irwin’s most well-known songs are Employee’s Saturday, No Drop Manner, Autumn Seaside, St. Pauli and Reeperbahn, and Rentu’s Rose.­

Credit score mates Vexi Salmi and Irvin Goodman in 1971. In the identical yr, Goodman received the Autumn Tune competitors along with his personal composition Poing Poing Poing, composed by Salmi. The identical yr additionally noticed the discharge of the Poing Poing Poing album, that includes the duo’s hit Lievestuore’s Liisa­

Vexi Salmi in 1975. Within the Nineteen Seventies, he labored as a producer and lyricist at Musiikki-Fazer below Toivo Kärje.­

President Urho Kekkonen receives his title hump from the lyrics of the one Vexi Salme (left) and the composer Kullervo Linna in July 1977. Humpa’s identify was Urkki All of Us.­

Vexi Salmi in 1988. In the identical yr, Kirka’s album Wiping My Wounds was launched, which grew to become Finland’s third best-selling album of all time. Salmi mentioned nearly every little thing about Kassu Halonen’s and Kisu Jernström’s compositions.­

Vexi Salmi additionally collected labels for matchboxes. In whole, the labels gathered almost 100,000. Picture from 1991.­

Juice Leskinen and Vexi Salmi in 1996. In the identical yr, the report firm Flamingo of Salmi, Kassu Halonen and Kisu Jernström went bankrupt resulting from monetary issues. Salmi grew to become a contract author.­

Ilkka Koivula (proper) performed Vexi Salme and Martti Rahvalo Irwin within the movie Rentu ruusu, directed by Timo Koivusalo.­

Vexi Salmi with Kari Tapio on the Evening of the Arts in 2002. A biography of Kari Tapio was printed from Salmi that yr. For the e book, the duo had toured the singer’s childhood landscapes in Suonenjoki, amongst different locations.­

Vexi Salmi writes lyrics for Punavuori perch in 2009. In whole, it’s estimated that she has written lyrics from 5 to eight thousand.­

A portrait of Vexi Salme painted by Marjatta Tapiola was unveiled on the Hämeenlinna Artwork Museum in December 2013.­

Within the yard of Vexi Salmi Cygnaeus Gallery in 2014.­

Vexi Salmi at house in Helsinki’s Punavuori 2017. She was very productive till her final moments: along with writing track lyrics, columns and articles, she went to talk at numerous occasions.­