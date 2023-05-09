Dead | Martti Aiha is dead

Sculptor Martti Aiha has died. He is especially known for the Rumba sculpture placed in Ruoholahti in 1992.

Sculptor Martti Aiha has died, informs Kohta-taidehalli.

Aiha died at the age of 70 on Friday, May 5. The release states that Aiha had been ill for some time.

Perhaps the most famous work is Rumba from 1992. The large, black-painted aluminum sculpture was placed in Ruoholahti. The piece was commissioned for the city of Helsinki.

“Martti approached people, situations and connections with an almost unfailing intuition. He had a big zest for life, a big family and an even bigger circle of friends. Many will miss him greatly. In addition to living together, Martti cherishes hours spent alone in his study and at home at the drawing table”, Aiha’s friends and colleagues describe in the press release.