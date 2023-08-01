Dead | Martin Walser, one of Germany’s most important writers, has died

Walser, who lived to be 96 years old, was an admired and controversial figure in Germany, whose reputation took a hard hit in 2002.

His generation counted among the most important German authors Martin Walser has died at the age of 96, German radio reported, among other things DW and French magazines Le Monde and Le Figaro. He died on Friday, July 28.

Born in 1927, Walser was an admired and controversial figure in Germany, who provocatively participated in the public debate from his position as a literary intellectual.

A collection of short stories has been translated into Finnish from Walser’s extensive and versatile production Dangerous stay and novels Cod, beyond love, A running horse, A man waiting for the end of another and A man who loves others.

In the year 2011 Otto Lappalainen translated by A man who loves others says the 74-year-old Johann Wolfgang von Goethe from falling in love to being 19 years old to Ulrike von Levetzow. HS’s critic by the novel reflects on an important theme for Walser, i.e. time, which “is a relentless enemy, and awareness of it is the price to be paid for humanity.”

Walser visited in October 2011 to read excerpts A man who loves others – from his novel at the University of Helsinki.

When young Walser, who was involved in the war, later worked as a reporter for the SDR radio company and studied at the universities of Regensburg and Tübingen. In 1951, Walser completed his doctorate in literary studies Franz Kafka with his dissertation on

From the 1950s, Walser belonged to the influential Gruppe 47 group of writers, together with future literature Nobel laureates by Günter Grass and by Heinrich Böll with. In the group’s meetings, the writers talked about politics and read their work-in-progress texts.

Walser was also speculated several times to win the Nobel Prize for literature, but he never received the honor. He was awarded several other literary awards during his career.

Martin Walser was especially valued as a descriptor of post-war German psychology.

According to DW, Walser’s works from the 1960s and 1970s impressively describe the West German soul. Published in Germany in 1978 A runaway horse was his breakthrough work.

Walser’s works often had satirical features. Le Monde evaluate Walser’s middle-class characters struggle with their own internal disappointments while the German economy is booming.

Martin Walser being interviewed in Marbach, Germany in July 2022.

In German there was an uproar in the literary field in 2002 when Walser published Tod eines Kritikers (Death of a Critic) – a key novel in which the author is accused of murdering a Jewish literary critic.

The character of the critic appearing in the novel has been read as a thinly veiled version of the critic of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung From Marcel Reich-Ranickwho had been barking at Walser’s books.

The novel was criticized as a tasteless personal revenge and Walser was accused because of a book about antisemitism. Walser’s background in the Nazi party during the war was also brought up in the papers.

Walser had joined the Nazi party at the age of 17, but denied that he had ever been ideologically pro-Nazi.

Reich-Ranicki, known for his design estimates, does not self believed Walser to be anti-Semitic, but still found suspicious the way the author emphasized the Jewish background of his critic character. Reich-Reinicki too called Death of a critic “the worst Walser has ever written”.

Media frenzy as a result, Walser was banned from traveling to the United States.

According to DW, Walser’s reputation never fully recovered Death of a critic from the commotion caused. He still continued to write until the end of his life.

Walser had awakened nagging even before Death of a critic in his award speech in December 1998, in which he criticized the Germans’ constant blaming of Nazi history and used the word “moral club” about Auschwitz.

Chairman of the German Jewish Central Council Ignatz Bubis after the speech called Walser a “spiritual arsonist” who simply wants to forget the Holocaust as part of Germany’s recent history.

Bubis and Walser, who had a heated exchange of words, were finally able to come to an agreement after a joint meeting.

