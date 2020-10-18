Upgrade
Dead Marjatta Väänänen, a long-time central influencer and minister, has died

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 18, 2020
in World
His relatives tell of Väänänen’s death.

Prolonged central influencer, minister Marjatta Väänänen has died at the age of 97, tell his relatives to BTI. He died of a long-term illness on Friday in Helsinki.

In the 1970s and 1980s, for example, Väänänen served as Minister of Culture, Education and Social Affairs.

In 1994, Väänänen was awarded the title of Minister. She is the first woman to be awarded the title of Minister.

I twist was elected a Member of Parliament from Uusimaa for the first time in 1975. Väänänen served as the Vice-Chair of the Center and the Chair of the Center for Women for almost 15 years. He resigned from these positions in the mid-1980s. Väänänen resigned from Parliament in 1991.

Born in Jyväskylä, Väänänen had a master’s degree in philosophy.

