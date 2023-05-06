Dead | Marja-Liisa Kirvesniemi: “Siiri was the mother of all Finnish skiing”

According to Kirvesniemi, Siiri Rantanen was a determined, brisk and brave person who spread enthusiasm and the joy of exercise to the younger generations as well.

of Sarajevo Olympic hero Marja-Liisa Kirvesniemi took the information Siiri Rantanen sensitive to death.

“After all, he was old, but this is stopping,” he stated.

“Siiri was the Mother of all Finnish skiing. He was a well-liked character in his own group among his own age group, but also among the younger ones.

Kirvesniemi was involved with Rantanen almost until the last few years. The corona pandemic finally prevented the meetings of the skiing legends.

“I sat next to him even at the Sports Gala. He was always present at the meetings of the skiing sisters and brothers.”

Vanhat Hiohveikok i Hiohtosiskon is a traditional association of former ski athletes.

Ax Cape mentions that in Rantanen’s time, skiing was in many ways different than it is today. It emphasizes Aitee’s career even more.

Kirvesniemi memorably won four gold medals at the Sarajevo Olympics: three in individual trips and one in the relay. At most, Rantan had only two ski trips in one prestigious competition, only one in the Oslo Olympics.

“Many new trips have come after me too.”

One According to Kirvesniemi, one of Rantanen’s legacies for later generations is his attitude.

“His enthusiasm and joy of exercise remained even when dealing with younger people.”

“He was also determined, brisk and brave. He dared to say his dissenting opinion. It was my own, fair opinion.”

From the beach had one leg amputated two years ago when he was 96 years old. Kirvesniemi has thought about how it has affected Rantä.

“He was such an active person. I think he was certainly lively until the end.”

Kirvesniemi also knows Siiri Rantanen’s family, especially one of his sons.

“My condolences to the loved ones,” he says.