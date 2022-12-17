Dead Mario Sconcerti: the causes of the death of the well-known sports journalist

What were the causes of the death of Mario Sconcerti, one of the most prestigious and well-known signatures of Italian sports journalism who died today, December 17, 2022, at the age of 74? The cause of the journalist’s death was not disclosed. According to what was reported by Corriere della Sera (a newspaper in which he was a columnist) Sconcerti had been “hospitalized for a few days for tests”. In the past few hours, however, he has had a sudden deterioration in his health.

“Until Friday – writes the Corriere – he continued to contribute ideas to our newspaper, of which he was one of the most prestigious signatures. Sconcerti was one of the historic signatures of Italian sports journalism, former director of Corriere dello Sport and Secolo XIX. During his career he was also general manager of Fiorentina ”.

Alongside his journalistic activity and his collaborations as a television commentator on Rai and Sky, his literary production was very prolific: “With Moser from Paris to Roubaix” (1978), “History of football ideas” (2009), “The soccer of the rich” (2012) and “Storia del gol” (2015) in the sports field. In 2003 he wrote the novel “If God is wrong” and “The dawn of Rome to be rewritten” 2011.

Who was Mario Sconcerti, born on October 24, 1948, was Florentine, son of Adriano Sconcerti, famous agent in the world of boxing (he launched Alessandro Mazzinghi among others). He began his career as a journalist in his Florence, at Corriere dello Sport. He was soon transferred to the Milanese editorial staff and, following the advances on the blue revolution of coach Bernardini in 1974, to the headquarters in Rome, where he mainly follows cycling. In 1979 he moved to the sports pages of La Repubblica, eight years later he became deputy director at Gazzetta dello Sport and then again at Repubblica (1988) and the experience as director of Secolo XIX in 1992. See also Pills F1 / The double tank of BAR 2005 | FormulaPassion.it

From 1995 to 2000 he led the Corriere dello Sport before becoming general manager of the Cecchi Gori Group and Fiorentina from which, however, he resigned shortly after due to differences with Giancarlo Antognoni, then manager of the Viola. The transition to television takes place with Stream, then on Sky Sport and Rai before becoming a commentator on Mediaset, an experience that began during the 2018 World Cup and confirmed on Pressing, both on Rete 4 and Italia 1. In recent years he had covered the role of editorialist on the Corriere della Sera. Today, December 17, 2022, the sad news of deaths, the causes of which – at the moment – have not been disclosed.

Mario Sconcerti has been married twice. The relationship with his first wife ended at the end of the 70s, when he worked at Corriere dello Sport. Precisely in the context of the newspaper he then met his second wife with whom he has spent the last 43 years.

Illness

Was Mario Sconcerti ill? During the last appearances on TV, the news had spread on the web that the well-known sports journalist was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, due to some visible tremors. In reality, the news has never been confirmed by the person concerned. Now, given his sudden death, many on the web have returned to asking themselves this question. A question that however has no, and probably will not have, an answer.