Dead Many arts and entertainment creators loved by Finns died during 2021 – We lost these famous people

The year 2021 During this period, many Finnish cultural figures died. For this story, a collection of cultural figures loved by Finns have been compiled, which we lost during the past year.

Sinikka Nopola

Sinikka Nopola, 67

Author Sinikka Nopola especially remembered Hay Hat and Quilt Slipper– Yes Risto the rapper from the children’s books he wrote together with his younger sister Tiina with. In addition to her work as a writer, Sinikka Nopola worked as a journalist, columnist and rebel. There is humor and accurate perception of people in his writings, both in the rapes and in the fictional texts.

From the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, Nopola worked as a journalist for Helsingin Sanomat, but remained a freelance writer in 1985. As a writer, he was a humorist. For adults, he wrote especially about the Tampere couple Eila and Rampe, whose dialogues and behavior have a benevolent absurd humor. Sinikka and Tiina Nopola also added goodwill humor to their popular children’s book series.

Sinikka Nopola died on January 13 at the age of 67.

Memoir: Sinikka Nopola was a laconic humorist who captivated children and adults with her texts

Pave Maijanen

Pave Maijanen, 70

Rock musician Pave Maijanen died on January 16 at the age of 70 of rapidly progressing ALS. Maijanen was a reliable and visionary musician who learned to be a multi-instrument expert at a young age. After working as a background musician in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Maijanen joined the Rock’N’Roll Band and Royals before beginning her solo career in 1980.

In addition to his own music career, he also worked as a producer and thus had a strong influence on the work of other artists. Among other things, he produced three Dingo albums and also played keyboards on Dingo’s Via Finlandia album.

As a solo artist, Maijanen made such hits as Take care of, would you go and Yamma Yamma.

In the late 1990s, Maijanen also rose to new popularity in the Champions group, whose other members were Hector, Pepe Willberg and Kirka. The masters gave successful ice rink concerts and also performed at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. In 2018, Maijanen performed as a bassist and singer on the 50th anniversary tour of the prog band Wigwam – he had already produced Wigwam in 1975. Nuclear Nightclub -albumin.

Memoir: Pave Maijanen was one of Finland’s best-known and most beloved creators of pop music

Fredi, aka Matti Siitonen

Fredi, 78

Vocalist Fredi or Matti Siitonen often said in interviews that he never had any plans for the future. Still, he became one of Finland’s most popular percussion artists. His high tenor voice was particularly suited to interpreting strong love ballads, and he experienced his greatest popularity in the 1970s, when his hits included Open your heart to me, Third line back and So much belongs to love.

Fredi died at the age of 78 on 23 April 2021. He left his mark on Finnish popular culture not only with his own chart hits, but also as a double Eurovision representative (In the shade – for protection in 1967 and Pump pump in 1976) and Katri Helenan the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest I look at the blue sky as a composer.

He got his artist name Fredi during the military, when he was found to resemble The Flintstones from the animated series Retu Kivista aka Fred Flintstone. The Army Crew also gave birth to the Stone Face Group in the mid-1960s, which in the following decades made extensive musical entertainment on television, in restaurants and on ships.

Memoir: Fredi was an unaccentuated person, but as a voice user it was quite different: the song went to the senses of the Finns and cynicism was forgotten.

Laila Hirvisaari

Laila Hirvisaari, 83

Laila Hirvisaari was one of the most popular and prolific writers of the post – war period, as evidenced by the catalog of 41 novels. More than four million copies of Hirvisaari’s books have been printed. Born in Vyborg in 1938, Hirvisaari gained popularity by writing extensive series of novels, especially in the recent history, which were located near and behind the eastern border, and also have touching evacuation experiences.

His career as a writer began in 1972 with the novel The City of Lehmus, which opened the Lappeenranta series. Hirvisaari was known as a prolific writer, whose production was often not enthusiastic about critics, but even more so to readers. However, he received public recognition no later than 2011 when his Katariina Suuresta telling his novel Me, Catherine was nominated for the Finlandia Award. It also became the best-selling novel of that year.

She had previously written a play for Catherine the Great at the Finnish National Theater. He also wrote other plays. He wrote scripts for TV series and a libretto for the Mannerheim Opera together with his daughter. Eve Hietamiehen with.

Laila Hirvisaari started her career as a journalist Heikki Hietamiehen spouse and therefore also known as Laila Hietamies, until in 2004 she took back her maiden name again. His last novel Silence appeared in 2016 and died on June 16, 2021, at the age of 83 just over a week earlier.

Memoir: One morning, the mother of three little girls and the wife of a public journalist, Laila Hirvisaari, traveled to Helsinki with a script: The result was a unique career in writing in Finnish history.

Kirsi Kunnas

Kirsi Kunnas, 94

Poet Kirsi Kunnas became known especially for his children’s poems and translations, and for his merits as a creator of children’s culture he was awarded numerous prizes, including the State Prize for Children’s Culture in 1996. He was awarded the title of Academician in 2009.

Kirsi Kunnas wrote numerous classic works of Finnish children’s culture, From a fairytale tree (1956) Our time until dawn (1968) and Rabbit for Koipelin’s concerts.

Kirsi Kunnas, who was born in Helsinki in 1924, contracted tuberculosis during the Continuation War, which still affected her career choice after her recovery. Training in visual arts, which began in 1944, soon proved too burdensome for the tuberculosis-impaired Municipality, so she switched to the university and the WSOY publishing house.

He began his career as a poet in the late 1940s as a modernist, but discovered children’s poetry as early as the 1950s. However, he also returned to adult poetry later in the 1980s, when three collections appeared. Kirsi Kunnas died at the age of 94 at her home in Ylöjärvi on November 8, 2021.

Memoir: Kirsi Kunnas was a reformer of Finnish poetry who encouraged parents of many generations to read aloud to their children

They also died in 2021

Light music The former guitarist of the Yölintu band died on February 27 Matti Silmu (1978–2021).

On May 22, a drummer who recorded thousands of songs died Ilpo Kallio (1937–2021).

Producer-musician Mika Sundqvist (1947–2021) died on August 7 and is known as the frontman of the band Wigwam Jim Pembroke (1946–2021) October 8th.

In 2021, both guitarists-singers of Aikka Hakalat: Teddy & The Tigers, who had an impact on Finnish music life, also died. Alpo “Time” Hakala (1957–2021) April 10 and drummer Aimo “Aikka” Hakala (1946–2021) December 14th.

Among other things, the opera singer died among the creators of classical music Matti Piipponen (1937–2021) January 1, violinist Pekka Kari (1931–2021) January 9 and double bass composer Teppo Hauta-aho (1941–2021) November 26.

Artist Rafael Wardi (1928–2021) died on August 31, the actor and especially known as the voice of the Ransu dog Pertti Nättilä (1934–2021) October 16, poet Sirkka Turkka (1939–2021) October 23 and actor Kirsti Wallasvaara (1942–2021) on 11 November.