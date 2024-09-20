Home policy

Press Split

Military vehicles drive through the city of Jenin (archive photo) © Majdi Mohammed/AP/dpa

According to the Israeli military, Palestinian militants were killed in a raid in the West Bank. Footage that is said to show the soldiers dealing with the bodies is causing horror.

Ramallah – Israel’s army is investigating an incident in which soldiers in the West Bank pushed the bodies of suspected Palestinian militants off a roof. The military spoke of a “serious incident” that was not consistent with the values ​​of the Israeli army and the expectations of its soldiers.

Videos circulating on social media and Israeli media show three soldiers throwing or kicking people killed in an army operation near Jenin on Thursday from a roof. The footage also caused horror in Israel.

According to Palestinian sources, a total of seven people were killed in the operation. Israel’s army said four militants had died. A firefight with armed Palestinians had broken out.

According to media reports, the Palestinians were on the roof of a house surrounded by Israeli forces near the city of Jenin. According to a report in the Times of Israel, a person wanted by Israel was hiding in the building.

The already tense situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023 and the Gaza war it triggered. Since then, according to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah, more than 680 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, armed clashes and attacks by extremists. dpa