Major operation in Mainz near the Rhine: A dead person was found in a hotel room, another suffered serious injuries. (Symbolic image) © Friso Gentsch/dpa

A dead body is found in a hotel room in Mainz, and another seriously injured person has to be resuscitated. The background to the incident is still completely unclear.

Mainz – A fatally injured person was found in a hotel room in Mainz. A second person was seriously injured and had to be resuscitated, the police said. They did not initially provide any information about the background, the course of events or the motive. The body was reportedly discovered at around 10 a.m. in the morning. dpa