Malcom Occhetto, son of the former secretary of the Democratic Party of the Left who challenged Berlusconi in the 1994 general elections, died Sunday morning of a heart attack in Las Palmas, Canary Island. His father made the announcement with a photo posted on his Facebook profile:

“My son Malcolm was struck down by a heart attack in Las Palmas. I communicate it petrified and with unspeakable pain to his friends with this image of life ».

Malcom was the eldest son of Achille and his first wife, the Italian-Somali actress Elisa Kadigia Bove. Malcom had worked as a director of photography in some film productions.

“There are no words that can alleviate the immense pain of the loss of a child. An affectionate hug to Achille Occhetto, prostrated by the sudden death of Malcom ». This was stated by the PD parliamentarian and former DS secretary, Piero Fassino.