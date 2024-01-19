Dead | Luis Vasquez of The Soft Moon has died

Luis Vasquez founded The Soft Moon in 2009. The band was Vasquez's own project: he worked in the band as a singer, player and songwriter.

American frontman of the post punk band The Soft Moon Luis Vasquez is dead. The band announced this on Friday on their Instagram account.

Music media Pitchfork according to Vasquez was 44 years old when he died. According to Pitchfork, the cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Born in Los Angeles, Vasquez founded The Soft Moon in 2009. The band was Vasquez's own project: he worked in the band as a singer, player and songwriter. The Soft Moon released a total of five albums, the last one in 2022, in addition to which Vasquez released an album under his own name in 2021 A Body Of Errors.

In addition to the United States, Vasquez also lived in Venice in 2013, when he worked on his third album Deeper and toured Europe with Depeche Mode. While living in Berlin in 2014, Vasquez worked on his fourth album Criminalia.

The Soft Moon gigged in Finland as well, most recently in April of last year in Helsinki at the On The Rocks club.

The Soft Moon also performed in Helsinki in 2015 at the Sideways festival. The Soft Moon had intended to perform at the beginning of February, at least in Denmark, Georgia, Turkey and Greece.