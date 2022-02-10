Dead Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel Prize for discovering the HIV virus, has died

Montagnier and his group at the Pasteur Institute in Paris began investigating the cause of AIDS, a new mysterious disease, in 1982.

French Nobel Prize-winning virologist Luc Montagnier is dead. He died on Tuesday, February 8 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, according to AFP news agency. Montagnier was 89 years old at the time of his death.

Montagnier received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008 together Françoise Barré-Sinoussin and Harald zur Hausenin with. Montagnier and Barré-Sinouss were awarded for discovering the HIV virus.

Montagnier and his group at the Pasteur Institute in Paris began investigating the cause of AIDS, a new mysterious disease, in 1982. They found the HIV virus in AIDS patients and first named it the LA virus. The LA virus was an abbreviation for “virus associated with lymphadenopathy (lymph node disease)”. The HIV virus is an abbreviation of the English term “human immunodeficiency virus”.

A study of the discovery was published in the journal Science in the spring of 1983. Even then, it was not possible to say for sure whether the HIV virus was the cause of AIDS. A little later, the American Robert Gallon the group led by the evidence presented evidence that the HIV virus is actually causing AIDS.

1980s in the first half, France and the United States disputed which country’s virology team was the first to find the HIV virus. It was not until the meeting of the presidents of the countries that there was agreement and consensus that the work of both groups was vital in finding the virus.

Still, the Nobel Committee did not award the prize to Robert Gallo. Montagnier was surprised and sorry, he told Sciencelle in 2008.

In the 2010s, Montagnier received harsh criticism from his colleagues for his highly controversial and peer-reviewed research findings on, among other things, homeopathy. Some of the studies were called direct pseudoscience by colleagues.