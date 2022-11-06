Dead | Low band singer-drummer Mimi Parker has died

Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Before Parker’s death, Low canceled several of her concerts, including a performance at the Helsinki Festival Week in August.

American singer-drummer of the indie-rock band Low Mimi Parker is dead. The matter was told on Sunday by Parker’s spouse and Low member Alan Sparhawk message service on the band’s account on Twitter.

Sparhawk says in the publication that Parker slept off “surrounded by family and love”.

Parker is said to have been 54 or 55 years old when he died. According to public information, he was born in 1967, but the exact date is unknown.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020.

Parker and Sparhawk founded Low in 1993 together as bassist of John Nichols with. In 1994, the band released their debut album I Could Live in Hopewhich in 1999 ended up on the American Pitchfork media’s list of the best albums released in the 90s.

Although the other members of the band changed, Parker and Sparhawk remained throughout Low’s nearly 30-year run. Sparhawk played guitar and Parker played drums in the band, and both sang.

In total, Low released 13 full-length studio albums.

Low canceled several concerts in Parker’s last months, including the performance planned for August in the Huvila tent during the Helsinki festival weeks. The reason for canceling the concerts was said to be Parker’s deteriorating health.