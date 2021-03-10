Dead Lou Cassette, inventor of C-tape and one of the developers of the CD, has died at the age of 94

Ottens worked at Philips throughout his career.

Dutch engineer and C-cartridge developer Lou Ottens has died at the age of 94 last Saturday, the newspaper said De Telegraaf. The Ottens family told the public on Tuesday.

Ottens worked for his entire career at the electronics company Philips. In the 1960s, he was the product development director of the company’s office in Hasselt, Belgium, where he developed the C-cartridge. In previous years, Ottens was obsessed with large appliances and needed a more user-friendly and smaller alternative to the market.

The C-cassette became a success. They were launched in 1963, again with more than 100 billion cartridges sold.

Twenty years later, Ottens was part of a team of engineers who developed CDs to replace the cassettes.

Ottens said later Eindhovens Dagblad magazine that they did not realize in the 1960s that they had developed something revolutionary.

“We were little boys who had a lot of fun. We didn’t think we were doing anything big. It was kind of a sport for us. ”

In Finland, Ottens was the first to report on his death MTV.