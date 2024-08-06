Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Dead | Long-time sports director Harri Syväsalmi has died

August 6, 2024
The longtime athletic director is gone.

For a long time sports director of the line Harri Syväsalmi is dead. He was 71 years old when he died.

During his career, Syväsalmi worked, among other things, as the general secretary of Suek, the Finnish sports ethics center, and the director of the sports unit of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Syväsalmi was featured a lot during the Lahti doping scandal. He created the backgrounds of the dramatic days Ilta-Sanom 2021.

At the beginning of the year 2024 Sports Gala, Syväsalmi was awarded the Taustavoima award. It is awarded for long-term work for the benefit of athletes or a specific sport.

Even at that time Syyearäsalmi had good health news to share. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2020, but the disease was in remission at the beginning of the year.

Read more: Harri Syväsalmi, the anti-doping boss of Finnish sports, now tells what happened behind the scenes of the Lahti skiing scandal in 2001: “When the names started coming, I started crying (published on 27.1.2019)

