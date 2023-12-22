Dead | Literary critic Mervi Kantokorpi has died: “He inspired people to get into books”

Mervi Kantokorpi died on Thursday, December 21 of a long-term illness.

Literary criticfreelance writer and literary influencer Mervi Cantokorpi is dead. His spouse, a painter, told HS about it Jaakko Pakkala. Kantokorpi was 65 years old when he died.

Mervi Kantokorpi died in the afternoon of Thursday, December 21, from a long-term illness in Tammisaari Hospital, surrounded by his family.

“Mervi fell asleep in our arms,” ​​says Pakkala on the phone.

Carrying basket and Pakkala lived in the iron milieu of Fiskars, but Pakkala says that she met her future spouse already when she was “a 19-year-old high school girl”. The visual artist and literary critic had a lot to share and similar points of view on different fields of art, Pakkala describes. “We were able to impress each other,” he says.

According to Pakkala, Mervi Kantokorpi was a determined operator and an honorable worker. “What he set out to do, he did, and he didn't give up on Monday songs.”

Mervi Kantokorpi started writing criticism alongside his literary studies literary magazine Parnasso In the early 1980s, and he wrote book reviews for Helsingin Sanomat from the beginning of the 2000s until recent years.

“Many readers have said that they went to the bookstore based on Mervi's criticisms,” says Pakkala. “He got people excited about books.”

In 2010 of HS Esa Mäkinen performed the network analysis of the people in power in the book world and called Kantokorpe “the most influential person in the book world” based on that.

Kantokorpi also worked as a researcher and teacher of Finnish literature at the University of Helsinki, and in the arts administration in the literature committee. In the years 1998–2009, Kantokorpi was on the board of the Helsingin Sanomat literature prize, and he was also on the boards of the Kalevi Jänti Prize and the Runeberg Prize, among others. In 2003, he chose the recipient of the Finlandia Prize for fiction.

In December 2022, Nuori Voima Liitto awarded Kantokorvve the Nuori Voima award. “With his long-term work as a critic at Helsingin Sanomat, Kantokorpi has taken the side of new literature. He has produced thoughtful, insightful and well-written reviews that are a joy to read. Kantokorpi has also consistently acted for equality in the field of literature,” the reasons said.

Correction 22.12. at 16:08: Merki Kantokorpi was 65 years old when he died, not 64.