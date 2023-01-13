Dead | Lisa Marie Presley is dead

Elvis’ daughter had a cardiac arrest.

Vocalist Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54, news People magazine. He was called the king of rock Elvis Presley only child.

His mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the matter.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the shocking news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, 77, said in a statement, according to news agency Reuters.

“She was the most passionate, strongest and most loving woman I have ever known.”

TMZ reports earlier that Lisa Marie Presley had been taken to the hospital due to cardiac arrest. This last appeared in public on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe gala with his mother.

Lisa Marie Presley (left) and her mother Priscilla Presley put their handprints in the cement outside the Hollywood Chinese Theater in Los Angeles last June.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley with their newborn Lisa Marie.

Lisa Marie Presley owned Graceland, his father Elvis’ home estate.

He also owned a family company that managed Elvis’s name in transactions until he sold the majority of it in 2005. However, he remained a minority owner and involved in its operations.

Lisa Marie Presley had three children. He was married four times. His most famous spouses were the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.